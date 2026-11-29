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Como-Juventus is the standout match of Serie A's 13th round in 2026-27. Kick-off is at 20:45 at the lakeside Stadio Sinigaglia.

On paper at least, these are two contenders for a Champions League place. The hosts went into the match fifth on 26 points, buoyed by a win over AEK Athens that gave Cesc Fabregas' side a boost in Europe. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus have improved too. They have 21 points, with two wins and a draw from their last three games, while victory over Omonia has restored the team's attacking confidence.

COMO-JUVENTUS 2-0

SCORERS: 45+1' Nico Paz (C), 64' Douvikas (C)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



64' GOAL - Juventus make a mess of a clearance in their own area. Vicario then punches clear ahead of Douvikas, but Ricci collects the ball on the edge of the box. The former Milan player's first-time shot deflects off the Juventus defence and falls straight to Douvikas, who beats Vicario with a low finish from close range.



55' CHANCE - Woltemade threads a dangerous through ball towards McKennie, but Butez times his run off his line perfectly to beat the American to it.



47' CHANCE - Ricci swings in a corner from the left. Ramon rises unmarked at the far post but cannot direct his header towards Vicario's goal.



45+1' GOAL - Da Cunha beats Cambiaso on the right and wins a free-kick, which Nico Paz takes. The Argentine catches the Juventus defence out. Vicario gets the ball out of the goal, but too late: referee Mariani's wristband vibrates as goal-line technology confirms the 1-0.



38' CHANCE - Como shoot from inside the area again, and Vicario dives to his left to deny Nico Paz. The offside call rules it out.



36' DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FABREGAS - Milla and Valle both have physical problems, so Fabregas uses two substitutions midway through the first half. Valle had also been booked during the incident that led to Kolo Muani's red card. Ricci and Kaiki replace them.



34' HUGE CHANCE - A superb Juventus passing move ends with a one-two between Cambiaso and Woltemade on the edge of the area. The Bremen-born forward controls the ball brilliantly with the outside of his foot and finds himself one-on-one with Butez, who rushes out. Woltemade dinks the ball over him, but it goes narrowly over.



33' CHANCE - Como attack down the right again and set up Yan Couto on the edge of the area. The former Dortmund player drives a firm, low shot towards goal, but Vicario saves.



20' CHANCE - Juventus break quickly. McKennie reaches the edge of the penalty area, cuts inside and sends Valle to the ground before finding Koopmeiners in the middle. He shifts the ball onto his left foot and shoots, but Butez holds it low down.



14' Vicario saves again, denying Nico Paz's contested header from inside the six-yard box after Baturina's knockdown.



5' RED CARD - As Juventus look to break, Valle grabs Kolo Muani to stop him getting away. The French forward reacts by breaking free and striking the Como full-back in the face with an open-handed punch. Mariani misses it, but the assistant alerts him. Mariani shows the Frenchman a red card and the Spaniard a yellow.



4' CHANCE - Da Cunha gets away from Lucumi and fires towards the far post, but Vicario dives to turn the powerful shot behind for a corner.



0' Kick-off at the Stadio Sinigaglia at 20:45



INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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COMO-JUVENTUS: MATCH DETAILS



Como-Juventus 2-0



Scorers: 45+1 Nico Paz (C), 64' Douvikas (C)



COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle (36' Kaiki); Milla (36' Ricci), Perrone; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas.

Substitutes: Vigorito, Sanchez, Kempf, Caqueret, Diao, Dossena, Lahdo, Goldaniga, Smolcic, Liberali, Addai, Papaccioli.

Manager: Cesc Fàbregas



JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Celik; McKennie, Sarr, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Kolo Muani, Woltemade.

Substitutes: Neto, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Kelly, Conceicao, Zhegrova, Douglas Luiz, Boga, Alajbegovic, Ekhator, Rugani, Cabal.

Manager: Luciano Spalletti.



Referee: Mariani

Booked: Valle (C), Da Cunha (C)

Sent off: Kolo Muani (J)