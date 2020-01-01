‘Come on you Arsenal’ – Legendary Kanu celebrates defeat of Manchester United

The Gunners’ great is thrilled to see Mikel Arteta’s men silence the Red Devils in Sunday’s English topflight game

Nwankwo Kanu is among those revelling in Arsenal’s victory over in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

After a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to their last time out, the North Londoners returned to winning ways against the Red Devils.

Against an underwhelming United side, Mikel Arteta’s team dominated proceedings and went a step further winning 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 69th minute penalty led Arsenal to their first victory at United in the competition since September 2006 after Paul Pogba was adjudged to have fouled Hector Bellerin inside the area.

In the process, manager Arteta became just the second manager in the Gunners’ history to win both of his first two games against Manchester United – with Herbert Chapman being the other in the 1925-26 campaign.

Overwhelmed by his former team’s performance on Sunday evening, the two-time African Player of the Year took to social media to revel in the club’s fourth triumph of the 2020-21 campaign.

“Done and dusted. Come on you Arsenal, job well done. We move!,” the former , Milan and Portsmouth star wrote on Instagram.



The result helped Arsenal move up to eighth place in the table on 12 points, ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who are in 15th place.

After helping side Inter win the Uefa Cup in the 1997-98 season, Kanu joined the English team in February 1999 for approximately £4.15 million, and immediately established himself in the team.



In his first full season with the Gunners, the Nigerian scored 17 goals in 50 matches, while also helping them to a runner-up finish in the Uefa Cup [now ]

He came off the bench to make a significant impact in first few outings for the Gunners with goals against , , Hotspur and as a substitute.

Kanu was part of the Invincible team that won the 2003-04 Premier League title without losing a game and also won two FA Cups. After spending five-and-a-half years with the Londoners, he joined West Bromwich Albion in 2004.

Both clubs are in European action in the coming week. Manchester United head to for a Group H clash against on Wednesday while Arsenal host Norwegian side Molde on Thursday in Europa League Group B.