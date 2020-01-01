Columbus Crew's Adi focused on 'beautiful' MLS season after disappointing year

The Nigerian forward is looking forward to reviving his career with the Mapfre Stadium outfit in the 2020 American top-flight campaign

striker Fanendo Adi has described the 2019 Major League Soccer season at FC Cincinnati as the most disappointing year of his career.

Last year, Adi, who joined FC Cincinnati as their first designated player in July 2018, managed just a goal in 12 league appearances in a campaign that was flawed by injuries and off-field problems.

Cincinnati finished the 2019 campaign at the base of the Eastern Conference table and the Nigerian forward was placed on the waivers' list before Columbus Crew completed his signing in January.

Ahead of the Crew’s first match of the season against New York City on Sunday, Adi disclosed he is focused on having a beautiful year in Caleb Porter’s team.

"That was the most disappointing year of my career. It was a difficult year but in life, it’s important to have good health and as long as your family is well, it’s good. Soccer-wise, it’s a year that I don’t want to remember," Adi told MLS Soccer.

"I put (last season) behind me already. As you can see, I’m very focused on working with Columbus Crew and looking forward to a beautiful year.”

Adi's January move to the Mapfre Stadium reunited him with his former manager at , Caleb Porter.

They both won the 2015 Cup in Portland, and he has explained the bond they share together.

“He’s a father figure to me, he’s a great guy. What he’s done for me, how much he’s done for my career since I came to MLS, it’s a beautiful thing,” he continued.

“How he cared for me even when he was without a job, reaching out to me to make sure I’m doing well. It’s such a close relationship, it’s amazing. He trusts me and I trust him, I know he has a plan for bringing me here.”