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The fourth round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has come to an end, with a Moroccan triumph and a surprise stumble for the other Arab national teams, with the exception of Comoros.

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Fourth-round matches across the 12 groups played out over Monday and Tuesday, and there was no shortage of excitement.

Heavy defeat for Sudan and a setback for Somalia

Only one Arab side was in action on day one, and Sudan came away with a resounding defeat against Senegal.

The 4-2 loss leaves Sudan rooted to the bottom of Group J on 3 points. Senegal top the standings on 10.

Somalia fared no better, losing 1-0 to Ghana. They prop up Group C without a point, while Ghana sit third on six.

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Day two: disappointing results for the Arab sides

Seven Arab teams were in action on Tuesday, and the results were poor across the board.

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Egypt could only manage a goalless draw away to Malawi, and the Pharaohs dropped two important points. They sit second in Group B on 8 points, behind Angola on ten, with Malawi further back on four.

Libya and Tunisia shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

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Libya are second in Group H on 4 points, behind Uganda on six. Tunisia are bottom on 3 points. Neither side will take much comfort from the draw.

Algeria crashed to a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Togo. They're still top on 7 points, but only one ahead of Togo and 2 ahead of Zambia.

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Mauritania kept the poor run going with a 3-1 defeat to Burkina Faso. They're third in Group F on 3 points and out of the race for qualification.

Morocco and Comoros avoid a stumble

Only Morocco and Comoros managed wins among the Arab sides this round.

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Morocco beat Niger 1-0 on their own soil. The Atlas Lions top Group A on 12 points and have qualified for the finals with a perfect record.

Abdellah Ouazane scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, latching on to a superb pass from Brahim Diaz to give the home side the lead. It was far from easy. Niger pushed for a way back into the game but couldn't find the net all match.

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The Atlas Lions opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Gabon and repeated the scoreline against Lesotho, before thrashing Niger 5-1. A 1-0 win over the same opponents in the fourth round kept their record perfect.

Comoros, meanwhile, beat their Congolese hosts 1-0.

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That leaves them second in Group G on 7 points, behind leaders Cameroon on 10, with Namibia on 3. The Arab side are edging closer to a place at the Africa Cup of Nations.