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Despite major injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, the Jamal Musiala case overshadows everything else at Bayern Munich. The powerful supervisory board have publicly confronted the player's management team, with whom the club had an exceptionally close relationship. But who is behind it?

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made Bayern's position clear on Friday. Speaking to a Sky camera at Bayern's home game against Cologne (1-1), he addressed Jamal Musiala's case more bluntly than honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had done before him. His comments left little room for doubt:

Given his neuronal dysfunction, which causes intermittent brief fainting spells, Jamal Musiala is unlikely to return to peak form in the near future. Whether he will ever again be the old "Magic Musiala" is also in doubt. His astronomical contract, which the 23-year-old signed in February 2025 and which guarantees him a reported annual basic salary of €25 million, therefore needs to be adjusted.

Hoeneß and Dreesen had been more guarded in the preceding days and weeks, speaking of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Just imagine if Bayern Munich were to call his contract into question now," Hoeneß had said, hinting at the issue . Nearly two weeks later, Rummenigge made that possibility explicit.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What the row with Musiala's advisers is about

Bayern now insist on precisely that. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the club believe there was a gentlemen's agreement that Hoeneß reached with Musiala's adviser Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer. Their meeting followed the diagnosis but preceded the player's first public collapses in friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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As Hoeneß sees it, they verbally agreed to sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if his illness prevented him from returning to his previous level. Bayern now apparently believe they have reached that point.

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A Stern report also suggests that the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's management have not adequately informed them of the player's true state of health and may even have deliberately withheld specific details.

Musiala reportedly suffered another absence seizure in team training on Monday last week. The supervisory board reportedly learned of it only later in the week and felt compelled to go public. The club's sporting leadership had also remained silent, including sporting director Max Eberl, whom Hoeneß reportedly accused internally, in no uncertain terms, of six months of "inaction" over the matter .

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Musiala has endured a miserable season. He has started only twice, scoring two goals and providing one assist. A mysterious muscle injury also kept him out for months, although the club officially described it as a "minor muscle fibre tear".

According to SID, however, Schmid understood the agreement with Hoeneß to mean "only" that they would hold further talks if Musiala's condition did not improve. Bayern powerbrokers Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen apparently hoped their public comments would force those talks.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, formerly Axel Springer's chief Bayern reporter and now a member of Musiala's advisory team, visited Säbener Straße to discuss the situation with CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

Who is Jamal Musiala's adviser, and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

It was one of Schmid's rare public appearances. The lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS is Musiala's main point of contact, but usually works behind the scenes and avoids the public eye. Through SW/SIDELINE, a brand he founded, he also advises coaches and officials. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been a client since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider describes him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who knows his trade extremely well. From the player's perspective, the contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece".

Philipp Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly backed that assessment on Monday in the paper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast. According to SZ, various intricate clauses and "side agreements" bring the recently beleaguered attacking player up to €30 million a year. Schneider says Bayern "Bayern themselves did not actually grasp down to the last detail at the time".

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That may apply particularly to the unusual clause on continued salary payments in the event of Musiala's illness or injury, which Schmid negotiated with Eberl and Bayern. Instead of the usual six weeks, Bayern must continue paying his salary for six months. According to Stern, the clause has fuelled suspicion among Bayern's bosses that Musiala may already have had the illness before signing the contract.

According to Stern, for example, "people at Bayern Munich" are asking whether the serious road accident Musiala caused at 194 km/h in April 2025 was connected to the neuronal dysfunction. Musiala reportedly experienced such an episode among the squad for the first time ahead of last season's Champions League match at Real Madrid on 7 April. Stern leaves unanswered whether Musiala's representatives disclosed all the medical information they had to Bayern before he signed.

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If that were to emerge at the end of this sorry affair for all involved, Schmid's agency could face serious consequences. It has maintained good, trusting relations with Bayern for years, but questions about the integrity of a player's management would damage its thriving business.

Musiala may be the best-known player represented by 11WINS, but he is far from the only prominent Bundesliga professional on its books, or the only one with Bayern links. Schmid and the Munich club had long enjoyed what was described as a good, trusting relationship.

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Other clients include Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun and Robin Koch, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi, and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike also have Bayern connections, with Buchmann still under contract there. Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn is on the books too.

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Bayern and Schmid's players: One divided the club's leadership, another brought a stroke of luck

Eichhorn, like Musiala, is chiefly represented by Schmid. Last summer, he sparked an internal dispute at Bayern.

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Sporting director Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then 16, as a priority target and wanted to sign the gifted central midfielder through his release clause, reportedly set at 9 to 12 million. But according to kicker, Hoeneß and Rummenigge vetoed the move. On top of the transfer fee payable to Hertha BSC, Schmid's agency reportedly demanded a €10 million signing-on fee for Eichhorn. He was 16 and had made just 19 senior appearances. Hoeneß would probably call it "madness".

Eichhorn ultimately joined Bayer Leverkusen but has yet to play for them. He initially needed hospital treatment for a metabolic disorder diagnosed following a severe gastrointestinal infection and is now rebuilding his fitness. He is expected to make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

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Another of Schmid's clients unexpectedly parted ways with his agency , and Bayern benefited. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch from Schmid to Pini Zahavi, he would very probably have received a new three-year contract and annual salary from Bayern. "The signature is still missing. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl had said at the time, only to learn otherwise a few hours later.

None of the parties had wanted that outcome, but it proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Sane stayed, Lennart Karl's path to the first team and his breakthrough in a superb debut season would probably have been blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have produced the sort of performances he is now delivering at Galatasaray, whom the now 30-year-old joined on a free transfer. The excitement that greeted his arrival has since given way to frustration among supporters . Sane has exactly zero goal involvements in 16 competitive appearances.