Coefficient rankings: good news and only news for the Netherlands

PSV and Ajax both lost in Europe this week, but the Netherlands still extended their lead over the countries chasing them in the coefficient rankings. Wins for Feyenoord, AZ and FC Twente, plus NEC's draw, made the difference.

A win in Europe earns a club two coefficient points. A draw brings one, while a defeat earns none.

To calculate a country's coefficient, those points are divided by the number of clubs it had in Europe at the start of the season. For the Netherlands, that's six: PSV, Feyenoord, AZ, FC Twente, NEC and Ajax.

PSV lost 1-0 away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week, but Feyenoord beat Como 1907 3-2. AZ and FC Twente added wins on Thursday.

In the Europa League, AZ beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1, while FC Twente beat FC Thun 1-0 in the Conference League. NEC drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia, but Ajax lost 2-1 away to Hajduk Split.

Those results earned the Netherlands seven points. Divide that total by six and the coefficient is 1.167.

One place above the Netherlands in the coefficient rankings, Belgium also had a good week with five clubs still active in Europe. Club Brugge, AA Gent and Sint-Truidense V.V. all won, while Union Sint-Gillis drew. Their seven points gave Belgium a coefficient of 1.400.

Turkey sit one place below the Netherlands in the rankings. They started the European season with five clubs and have four left. Trabzonspor and Besiktas both won this week, earning four points and giving Turkey a coefficient of 0.800.

Further down the rankings, Greece, Poland and the Czech Republic sit close together. The Netherlands extended their lead over all three.

Coefficient rankings around the Netherlands:

7. Belgium 60.850 (+1.400)

8. Netherlands 53.729 (+1.167)

9. Turkey 51.075 (+0.800)

10. Greece 45.812 (+0.800)

11. Poland 45.525 (+0.400)

12. Czech Republic 45.325 (+0.200)