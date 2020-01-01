Club Brugge and Nigeria forward Okereke tests positive for coronavirus

The Belgian champions announced the health status of the Nigeria youth international after Tuesday's test

attacker David Okereke has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, his Belgian club has confirmed.

The 23-year-old has immediately gone into quarantine and he will miss his team’s trip to Zulte-Waregem on Sunday. However, he will be retested next week.

Three days ago, the Nigeria youth international ended his goal drought for Club Brugge with his maiden strike in the 2020-21 season against Waasland-Beveren.

Okereke played for 77 minutes in Saturday's league match before he was replaced by forward Krepin Diatta.

He has made four appearances in the Belgian First Division A this term which include two starts.

“David Okereke tests positive for Covid-19. The attacker was immediately quarantined and will be retested next week,” the club tweeted.

In his absence, the Blue-Black can count on his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis, Senegal duo Krepin Diatta and Youssouph Badji as they seek to extend their winning run in Waregem on Sunday.

Okereke is in his second season in having joined Philippe Clement's side on a four-year contract from Italian outfit Spezia in July 2019.

He played a significant role in helping Club Brugge win the Belgian First Division A title last campaign with a contribution of nine goals in 22 games.

The Lagos-born forward developed his game in where he spent three years at Spezia and the second-half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Cosenza.

Okereke earned his maiden invitation to Super Eagles in March 2019 but he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 defeat of at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.