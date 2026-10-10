"Before the match we discussed very clearly what Bayern's kick-off tactic is, namely that they play the ball back to Manuel Neuer and he knocks it forward," Fellhauer said after the game: "That was my job in that case." The forward capitalised on a howler from the veteran for the German record champions, who failed to control a backpass from Luis Diaz straight after kick-off.

Just eight seconds in, Fellhauer was celebrating and had become the fastest goalscorer in Bundesliga history. His aim was "not to let Alphonso Davies block me, but somehow to run through and stop the goalkeeper from playing the ball completely under control. And in that case it worked brilliantly."

He said he had sensed his chance of an early opener after getting past Davies "relatively easily". "I then saw that Manu had let the ball get away from him a little bit and I just tried to get as close as possible somehow to put him under pressure, and then I somehow managed to block the ball. And then all of a sudden I was through, took the ball on once more and then shot at goal," Fellhauer explained. Asked whether it was the easiest goal of his career, he replied: "So far, you could say that."

Robin Fellhauer reveals messages from Karim Bellarabi and Kevin Volland

Fellhauer also shared what went through his mind when he had an empty goal in front of him. "If I'm honest, I thought I'd rather take another touch. Just so you don't shoot wide." After the match, Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi both sent congratulations. The two former Germany internationals had previously shared the record for the fastest goal in the German top flight, each scoring after nine seconds.

"That really is a very, very cool thing," said Fellhauer, stressing: "You can definitely be happy about that." He does not yet know whether his place in the history books will be celebrated. "I was only just whispered to by Mr Gregoritsch that I have to buy the team a round."

Getty Images

Bayern Munich: Why should Luis Diaz's goal have stood?

Despite Fellhauer's lightning start, FC Augsburg still could not claim their third win of the season in their sixth league game. Rodrigo Ribeiro restored the Fuggerstädter's lead in the 64th minute, again with Neuer unfortunate, before Nathaniel Brown made it 2-2 in the 80th minute. Ismael Saibari had scored Bayern's equaliser for 1-1 in the 55th minute.

Still, Bayern had every right to feel aggrieved about Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in the 50th minute. Referee Sven Jablonski penalised Josip Stanisic for an offside position after a VAR intervention. However, the goal came from a new phase of play, as former referee Patrick Itrrich and also Bayern board member Max Eberl criticised afterwards. In total, the officiating team chalked off four Munich goals.

Even so, Augsburg have every reason to be pleased with their strong start to the season. With eight points, coach Manuel Baum's side sit sixth in the Bundesliga.