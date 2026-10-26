With Barcelona enjoying one of the most dominant starts in LaLiga history, record champions Real Madrid pulled off a surprise 2:1 away win over their eternal rivals.

Across Spain and beyond, the verdict was clear: Real Madrid were back in the title race and had stopped Barcelona from potentially running away with it. Two-goal hero Kylian Mbappe and coach Jose Mourinho earned the plaudits for the win.

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Marc Cucurella also stood out. Cucurella defended relentlessly in his duel with fellow world champion Lamine Yamal.

"Mbappe brings Barcelona back down to earth," wrote the Real Madrid-leaning Marca. The newspaper also singled out a classic Madrid trait: punishing opponents' mistakes relentlessly and ruthlessly.

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Jude Bellingham channels Iniesta and Zidane at once!

The opening goal at the Camp Nou showed why. After a fine attack down the left through Cucurella and Yan Diomande, Mbappe was in the right place at the right time when Gerard Martin attempted an unfortunate clearance and was practically forced to score (41st minute).

After Raphinha equalised (61st minute), Real Madrid struck again shortly before the end. Bellingham combined signature moves from Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane in a single movement to launch the attack. The often-criticised Camavinga then got the better of Pau Cubarsi and cut the ball back beautifully from the byline for Mbappe to slot home with ease (87th minute).

"A Clasico à la Mbappe," wrote Italy's La Repubblica of the Frenchman, who "silenced the Camp Nou". Headlines and commentary cast Mbappe as Real Madrid's leader and match-winner, but he was happy to pass on the praise.

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What did Kylian Mbappe, Jose Mourinho and Hansi Flick say?

"Everyone knows I like scoring goals," the 26-year-old told the club's own TV channel on the evening before the Ballon d'Or ceremony. "But the most important thing is the team's victory, and I think that will give us a lot of confidence as a team. The star was the team."

Mbappe described it as "a match for real men" and a victory that sent "a good signal". "My team played an exceptional match, very organised, with good concentration and the courage to play out from the back against a team who press a lot," said Mourinho. The coach had been under considerable pressure after two defeats in the previous nine league matches, with a nine-point deficit looming had they lost in Barcelona.

Hansi Flick, Mourinho's counterpart, took a pragmatic view. "Defeats are part of the game," said the former Germany coach. "It is our first defeat in LaLiga; before that, we won nine in a row. That is the perspective we have to keep."

Flick noted that his team had "lacked freshness", and Lamine Yamal, otherwise outstanding this season, was no exception. Facing his Spain team-mate Cucurella, perhaps the toughest opponent for a right winger anywhere in the world, the 19-year-old showed none of the flair and dynamism that had brought him eight goals and six assists in his previous nine LaLiga matches.

"Madrid are back!" and "Madrid have returned!" declared Marca and AS. Momentum has shifted, although Barcelona still lead the Spanish league despite missing out on an unprecedented start to the season with ten consecutive wins. Atletico Madrid, not Real Madrid, sit second.

LaLiga: The top of the table after matchday 10