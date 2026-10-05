The transfer market in England has been turned on its head. Real Madrid have entered the race in earnest to sign Bournemouth's in-form star Alex Scott, a move that threatens the plans of Chelsea and Liverpool and opens the door to a major European battle.

According to TEAMtalk, the Spanish giants have closely monitored the 23-year-old English midfielder in recent weeks. They were in the stands at the Rijeka stadium to watch him make his first start in an England shirt during the historic 7-0 win over Croatia, a match played behind closed doors but open to scouts and clubs.

Three times under Madrid's microscope

Real Madrid's interest in Scott is nothing new. The Spanish club have watched him at least three times, the last of which came during Bournemouth's win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League in Spain last month.

Now they are considering stepping up their pursuit of a player who has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League, thanks to his ability to play in all midfield positions, his high technical skills and his growing experience at the highest levels.

That interest comes off the back of the club's success with young English talents, foremost among them Jude Bellingham, who has cemented his status as a key pillar at the Bernabeu and is close to renewing his contract.

Chelsea and Liverpool in the picture

Scott is a long-term target for Chelsea, who still top the list of interested parties and are closely following his development. Liverpool are also keen on the player.

Real Madrid's entry into the race could add a new and decisive dimension to the competition, especially as the club have increasingly turned their attention towards the Premier League over the past eighteen months. Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton has been among their targets.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are holding on to their jewel and striving to renew his contract, insisting they will not allow his departure during the winter transfer window in January. Even so, that stance is not expected to deter Europe's elite from trying.

Reports suggest Real Madrid may consider a competing bid in 2027, while Italy's Milan are also monitoring the situation. The Rossoneri are aware the asking price exceeds £75 million, a figure that places Scott beyond their current financial capabilities.

Scott is shining internationally and the continent's biggest clubs are circling. Bournemouth are heading for a fierce battle to keep one of their most important players, with a heated showdown between Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid looming on the horizon in a summer that could prove decisive for the future of the English star.







