Chuba Akpom scores four goals as PAOK maul Fortuna Sittard

The Anglo-Nigerian was in a brilliant form to help the double-headed eagle of the North demolish Sjors Ultee’s men

Chuba Akpom scored four goals as thumped Dutch side Fortuna Sittard 5-1 in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

The 23-year-old ignited the surge of goals with his fifth-minute effort minute before Dimitrios Pelkas doubled the lead four minutes later.

The former Arsenal forward then scored his second in the encounter in the 18th minute to give his side a comfortable lead.

In the 41st minute, Vitalie Damascan reduced the deficit but moments before the half-time break, Akpom found the back of the net again to register his third goal in the tie.

The Anglo-Nigerian completed his quadruple in the 51st minute to help the double-headed hagle of the North ease past Sjors Ultee’s men.

Akpom, who scored six league goals for the Greek champions last season, will be expected to replicate his pre-season performances for PAOK when the 2019/20 season starts.