Coach Martin Demichelis's attack-minded side humiliated Eintracht Frankfurt in an emphatic 6-0 (4-0) win and closed the gap on the league's leading group.

Ezechiel Banzuzi (1), hat-trick hero Christopher Nkunku (5, 41, 44), Antonio Nusa (54) and substitute Tidiam Gomis (89) fired RB into next Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven with plenty of momentum behind them.

Leipzig remains a difficult trip for Eintracht. Frankfurt were thrashed 6-0 at RB last season, and now another heavy defeat has followed. Under new coach Adi Hütter, the side from Hesse are sliding deeper into crisis after just one win from five league matches.

With performances fluctuating, Leipzig were under pressure to get a result before the extended international break and they quickly swept away any doubts. RB worked the ball from their own half down the right to the edge of the box, where Neil El Aynaoui crossed for the unmarked Banzuzi to score at the far post after just 56 seconds.

Then RB struck again against an Eintracht defence still half-asleep and promptly doubled their lead. Nnamdi Collins, back in the starting line-up, was outwitted by Nusa as the Norwegian cut inside and picked out Nkunku in the penalty area.

That lead did little to change the Saxons' approach at first. RB impressed with their early press, worked hard and played at real speed. Frankfurt only slowly recovered from the setbacks of the opening phase, but then increasingly turned the contest in their favour.

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Maarten Vandevoordt prevents Frankfurt fightback

Ritsu Doan wasted the first big chance on 31 minutes when he went clean through on RB goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, who then also made key saves from Ansgar Knauff (37) and Germany striker Jonathan Burkhardt (38). In Frankfurt's best spell, RB hit them again on the counter. Before the break, Nkunku completed the first perfect hat-trick in Leipzig's Bundesliga history.

At the break, Hütter reacted and, among others, sent on new Germany international Younes Ebnoutalib. Even so, Leipzig still carried the greater threat and added another through Nusa. Banzuzi (63) had the chance to make it six from close range. Frankfurt only rarely created openings, such as when Knauff (70) was denied from a tight angle.