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The United States have lost their head coach, but they continue to see their star shine. Christian Pulisic was again the standout performer against Haiti in the second leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The US won 2-0 through goals from the AC Milan forward and Hall, both assisted by McKennie.

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After scoring a brace in the first leg, the AC Milan forward struck again in the return match. Pulisic made it 1-0 after starting the move with a pass inside to Julian Hall, who moved the ball right to Weston McKennie. The Juventus player's cross found Pulisic, whose scissor kick flew across goal to the far post as Alexander Pierre stood motionless.

The superb strike was the former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund player's 36th goal for the United States. Pulisic has rediscovered the sharpness he lost last year, particularly in the early months of 2026, when physical problems also stopped him making the difference with Allegri in the dugout as AC Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League. He has scored four goals in eight league appearances for AC Milan this season. He has yet to score in the Europa League, but remains an asset for Amorim.

Before the international break, Pulisic renewed his contract with AC Milan, replacing a deal due to expire in 2027. The new agreement runs until 2031 and includes a substantial pay rise. His salary will reach €5 million net per season, excluding bonuses, or €6.5 million gross with the tax benefits of the Decreto Crescita retained.

Cardinale, a great admirer of Pulisic, has never considered letting him leave. After the World Cup, played in the summer across the United States, Mexico and Canada, several clubs showed interest in Pulisic, including Major League Soccer franchise New York City FC. But talks never got going: the owner of RedBird and AC Milan considers Pulisic a sporting and commercial cornerstone and did not want him to leave.

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Since arriving at AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, Pulisic has scored 46 goals in 145 appearances across all competitions.