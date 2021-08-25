Choupo-Moting scores four as Bayern Munich hammer Bremer SV 12-0 in DFB Pokal

The Cameroon star opened his goal account for the 2021-22 campaign in style at the Weser-Stadion

Eric Choupo-Moting scored four goals and provided three assists as Bayern Munich battered fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in a DFB Pokal encounter.

After coming off the bench in the Bavarians' first three matches of the season, Choupo-Moting did not take long to make a statement in his first start in Julian Nagelsmann's team.

The former Stoke City and PSG forward started the party in Bremen with the opening goal in the eighth minute before assisting Jamal Musiala to double their lead, eight minutes later.

The Cameroon international grabbed his second goal of the night a few seconds after Bremer SV defender Jan-Luca Warm turned the ball into the back of his own net in the 27th minute.

Just after the half-hour mark, Choupo-Moting ensured he grabbed his hat-trick and Bayern Munich maintained their 5-0 lead into the break.

Immediately after the restart, Nagelsmann's men continued from where they stopped with Malik Tillman making it six in the 47th minute and Musiala notched his brace a minute later, thanks to another assist from Choupo-Moting.

After goals from Leroy Sane and Michael Cuisance, the Indomitable Lions captain made it 10-0 for the German champions with his fourth goal in the 82nd minute and he bagged his hat-trick of assists four minutes later, after supplying Bouna Sarr to break his duck.

Corentin Tolisso wrapped up the emphatic victory with two minutes left on the clock as Bayern Munich cruised into the second round of the cup competition in style.

Thanks to Wednesday's heroics in front of goal, Choupo-Moting is now five goals from equalling the tally of nine goals he scored in 30 matches in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is among the 28 players invited by coach Antonio Conceicao for Cameroon’s 2022 World Cup qualifying games next month.

The Indomitable Lions are in Group D and they are scheduled to play Malawi on September 3 followed by a trip to Ivory Coast three days later.