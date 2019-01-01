Chievo complete Assane Diousse loan move from Saint-Etienne

The Senegalese midfielder has agreed to join the Yellow and Blues for the remainder of the season

have announced the signing of Assane Diousse on loan from French until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Two years after leaving to join the French top-flight side, Diousse is back in familiar surroundings in , with Chievo having the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The 21-year-old rarely featured for the Greens this season, managing 213 minutes of action in seven Ligue 1 appearances.

And his signing comes as a boost for Chievo who are rooted to the bottom of the table with just eight points from 21 matches.

"A.C. Chievo Verona announce that midfielder Assane Diousse is coming on loan to the club from A.S. Saint-Etienne until 30th June, with further options [to purchase] later," read a club statement.