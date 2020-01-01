Chiellini disputes comparisons between Kean and Balotelli

The young Italian attacker has had a turbulent start to life as a footballer with some seeing similarities to another controversial star

captain Giorgio Chiellini insisted forward Moise Kean was "completely different" to Mario Balotelli.

Kean left the champions for last year, with the Premier League side paying £25 million (€27m/$31m) for the forward.

The 20-year-old had scored just once in 26 appearances for Everton before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was dropped in November reportedly for a disciplinary breach.

More teams

Kean was also condemned by Everton in April after an apparent breach of lockdown rules.

Having previously criticised Brescia forward Balotelli, Chiellini said Kean was nothing like the former and man.

"Balotelli only has the shot. There are those who now compare him with Moise Kean, a boy who appears rebellious and unmanageable, but is completely different from Mario," Chiellini wrote in Io, Giorgio.

"Of course, in Juventus youth he was punished many times, but when he played in the first team he always showed himself very respectful towards the group.

"Sometimes he does not hear the alarm and arrives late, but they are behaviours that can be changed without difficulty."

Kean came through the youth system at Juventus, where he scored eight goals in 21 games before his departure.

While Kean has struggled to settle in the Premier League, his Toffees team-mate Theo Walcott has backed him to star in the future.

"He’s 19 and coming to a whole new country, new culture, language, way of playing. It’s hard, you know," Walcott told Goal.

"It feels like we put a lot of pressure on players who don’t ask for it. They just want to enjoy their football, but it always takes time to settle in a new environment, especially when you’re moving countries.

Article continues below

"He’s done very well in Italy, and now he’s adapting to English life and English football well.

"He’s a workaholic. He does some mad things with the ball, and he’s probably the strongest guy I’ve ever come across as well. I mean, Yerry [Mina] is a big unit but Moise can more than hold his own in that battle!

"I was so pleased when he got his first goal, because you could see the emotion in his face. He’s worked so hard, firstly to get his move and then since. I’ve been there myself and I know how it feels. I know he has the hunger."