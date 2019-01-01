Chennaiy City trolls FC Pune City over statement against player poaching

Pune City have warned other clubs off contracted players...

After reports of clubs attempting to lure players contracted to Pune City surfaced, the Stallions took to social media to put out a statement.

The Wadhawan Group-owned, in their statement, also confirmed that they are looking at relocating to a new city and are talking to potential investors to sell stakes. While this announcement must have been disheartening for Pune's fans, champions Chennai City decided that it was the right time to post a hilarious comment under Pune City's tweet.

Disclaimer: -club player transfers are subject to market risks. Please read the second point carefully to prevent hypo-crazy! 😋 — 🏆 (@ChennaiCityFC) June 17, 2019

In their statement, (ISL) club warned other clubs against poaching contracted players. It must be noted that Chennai City had complained to AIFF accusing Pune City of trying to sign Spanish forward Nestor Gordillo, who is under contract with the champions until 2020.

The Coimbatore-based side had approached the All Football Federation (AIFF) regarding the same, resulting in the Indian FA sending a letter to the ISL club and the player seeking an explanation.

Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel denied any such wrongdoing but Chennai City seem firm in their stance and have now taken another dig at the Pune-based club on social media. They had earlier tweeted out a GIF trolling the ISL club after the news of AIFF's intervention initially came out.