Chelsea manager Tuchel explains decision to drop Lukaku for Lille clash

Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to drop Romelu Lukaku for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Lille, saying the striker is "a little bit tired".

Lukaku has endured a period of poor form for Chelsea, most recently in the Premier League win over Crystal Palace where he touched the ball only seven times in 90 minutes.

He has also almost always played when fit this season for Chelsea, including in their recent triumphant Club World Cup campaign, and Tuchel said his front man deserved a rest.

What was said?

When asked about dropping Lukaku, Tuchel told BT Sport: "I felt he was a little bit tired. He looked a little exhausted and you have to consider that he played a lot.

"We've had extra time [in the Club World Cup final], a lot of traveling recently and it wasn't easy for him against Palace, this wasn't his best performance.

"So maybe it is a little bit easier for him to come from the bench tonight and turn things around if we need him."

