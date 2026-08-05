Chelsea star is public enemy number one for the English people

England's "Mirror" splashed Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández across its front page as "public enemy number 1" after the Argentine's part in his country's win over the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

Enzo was one of the standout performers when the two sides met, scoring in Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory. The result inflamed English supporters and ended their World Cup dream, leaving the Chelsea man squarely in the firing line in the country where he plies his club trade.

A large picture of Enzo dominated the cover, paired with the striking headline: "PUBLIC ENEMY NO.1". It pointed to the fury the player can expect from English fans when he returns to Chelsea colours.

The headline was not the whole story. The newspaper also gave space to Ecuador's Moisés Caicedo, Enzo's Chelsea team-mate, who leapt to his defence and insisted the Argentine has the personality and experience to handle the wave of criticism and the hostile reception awaiting him.

"Wind-up merchant" was another label the paper pinned on Enzo, a term reserved for players who thrive on provoking opponents and supporters. Even so, the midfielder will not let the atmosphere drag down his game.

"Public enemy number 1" may be a bold bit of tabloid framing, but it captures the anger Enzo's brilliance against England left behind. He returns to the Premier League with Chelsea, and all eyes will be on him when the new season kicks off.

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