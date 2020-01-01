Chelsea score seven in friendly as Gilmour and Loftus-Cheek impress

The Blues continued preparations for the Premier League's return with an emphatic defeat of their London neighbours

thrashed 7-1 in a friendly match on Sunday, with midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour each scoring twice.

Further goals from Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud helped Frank Lampard's side to an emphatic win at Stamford Bridge as preparations for the Premier League's return continue.

Loftus-Cheek has not made a senior competitive appearance for Chelsea since last season due to a ruptured Achilles sustained last May.

More teams

N'Golo Kante started the match against the Championship side, the France star having only resumed team training this week.

Chelsea's win came after a 1-0 defeat of Reading at their Cobham training base in a previous behind-closed-doors friendly.

The Blues are due to resume their league campaign next Sunday against at Villa Park.

— Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2020

Lampard's men were fourth in the table when the competition was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic - three points clear of fifth-place

Gilmour's strong showing on Sunday comes after a number of breakout performances this season for Chelsea with the 18-year-old backed for a bright future at Stamford Bridge.

The Scottish teenager himself has a clear idea of the player he wants to become in the years to come with midfielder Sergio Busquets one player he has particularly looked up to.

"When I was real young I used to watch [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, as everyone did, but when I started analysing my game more and seeing who I would progress and hope to be like, it was more like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, [Cesc] Fabregas, all them type of players," Gilmour told Sky Sports in April.

"It was just something I loved watching, seeing how they pass the ball, receive the ball and everything was sharp.

Article continues below

"Busquets as well, when you watch Barcelona, you watch Busquets individually and everything happens around him. But when you watch Barcelona, you don't really see Busquets.

"But that's the kind of player I've always looked up to and just wanted to be that kind of player to get on the ball and make things happen."

After facing Villa on Sunday, Chelsea are next set to face on June 25.