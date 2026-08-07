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Christian Guinin

Translated by

Chelsea’s transfer madness shows no sign of ending: Xabi Alonso is set to get the next player he wants

LaLiga
Transfers
Premier League
Chelsea
Rayo Vallecano
P. Chavarria
X. Alonso

Chelsea are apparently on the verge of making their next signing of the current transfer summer.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the London club have signed another player, left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano.

All parties have already reached an agreement. Chavarria is on his way to England to undergo the obligatory medical on site.

The 28-year-old Spaniard will reportedly cost a base fee of around €19 million, with the total package potentially rising to €21 million including bonus payments. Chelsea are getting Chavarria a little more cheaply than the €25 million release clause in the left-back's contract.

Xabi Alonso in particular is said to have pushed strongly for Chavarria's signing. The Spanish coach is evidently planning to use his compatriot as a first-choice option on the left side of defence. Alongside Chelsea, Bayer 04 Leverkusen were also said to be interested in a transfer.

Xabi Alonso Chelsea crestGetty Images

Chelsea's spending spree continues

At the Blues, Chavarria would already be the seventh signing of the current transfer window after Morgan Rogers (for €138 million from Aston Villa), Marco Palestra (for €57 million from Atalanta Bergamo), Geovany Quenda (for €50 million from Sporting Lisbon), Emanuel Emegha (for €25 million from Racing Strasbourg), Danny Welbeck (for €6 million from Brighton & Hove Albion), Jordan Henderson (on a free transfer) and Dastan Satpaev (for €2.4 million from Qairat Almaty). Added to that are countless returning loanees.

Club Friendlies
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Club Friendlies
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY

Against that, only Andrey Santos (for €56 million to Manchester United), Marc Cucurella (for €55 million to Real Madrid) and Tyrique George (for €21 million to Everton) have been sold. In total, Alonso's squad currently contains 39 players, and at least some of them still have to be sold before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea's new Premier League season begins with an away game at Fulham on 24 August.

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