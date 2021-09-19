'I don't like it too much when Mendy is in spotlight' - Chelsea manager Tuchel

The German tactician believes the saves the Senegal international has made is a result of the in-field players giving too many chances

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has conceded he does not like it when his goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes many saves since it means he is exposed.

In the four league matches, the Senegal international has made 16 saves which is joint-high in the Premier League. The former PSG coach believes when the goalkeeper is less busy, then it means his in-field players did not allow many chances for his opponents.

"I don’t like it too much when he’s in the spotlight," Tuchel said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"I like it more when he gets the praise from us for one-and-a-half saves, for being concentrated, for pushing the line up high and clearing some situations as a sweeper. If he is more or less invisible to the spectators in the stadium then I’m super happy. It means we did not allow many chances.

"He’s been in the spotlight the last few games and on one hand that’s not the most satisfying feeling for a coach. On the other hand, it is because we can rely on him. We have to accept things are not too easy at the moment. I even like these tough matches and tough moments because it sharpens our mentality.

"It’s a good part of the season to struggle a little bit. It’s better than having everything in place and then suddenly in November or December not knowing what’s going on. Now we can progress and get better."

The German went on to laud the custodian for his outstanding performance as well as his personality.

"I’m super happy with him. He’s an outstanding guy with a fantastic personality, super humble, super calm. His development from the first day has been outstanding. He plays with so much confidence. It’s so hard to score against him in training," Tuchel continued.

"Our goalkeeper coaches and the second and third goalkeepers did a fantastic job because only if they are a top team and push each other to the limits can a number one perform like he performs. He is calm because he feels safe in his environment.

"Every top team needs a top goalkeeper, and we have one."

Mendy is expected to retain his place in goal when the Blues play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.