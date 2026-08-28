Chelsea identify Enzo's successor: fierce competition for the anticipated deal

Chelsea are exploring a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez. The 22-year-old has been offered to the London club, with talks ongoing between the parties.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have already started gathering information on the Senegal international's personal terms. They face competition, though. Liverpool have entered the race and hold the advantage of Champions League football, unlike Chelsea, while Crystal Palace are seriously interested too. Monaco rejected an earlier Palace offer this summer, leaving the field wide open as deadline day nears.

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Camara made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. That completed a third full campaign in the French top flight after his previous spell at Metz. Born in 2004, he is also closing in on his 50th cap for Senegal.

Should Fernandez's sale to Manchester City go through, Chelsea may be forced to strengthen their midfield. Enzo Maresca has made the Argentine his top summer target to bolster City following Rodri's departure to Barcelona. City missed Chelsea's deadline to pay 120 million pounds to complete the deal earlier this month, but the Blues remain willing to sell if a suitable offer arrives.

Fernandez was left out of the Chelsea side that beat Luton Town on Thursday evening in the EFL Cup. Xabi Alonso denied any link to the swirling reports about his future, saying: "We have other players who need to get minutes."