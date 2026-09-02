Chelsea are furious: €55 million transfer is suddenly cancelled despite agreement

Lamine Camara's transfer from AS Monaco to Chelsea is off after all. On Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano had even announced the move with his trademark 'here we go', but Monaco still pulled the plug.

On Tuesday evening, Monaco and Chelsea reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of the 22-year-old midfielder, according to Romano. The deal was said to be worth €55 million.

Not long after that, Romano returned to X to report that the move was no longer happening. Despite the agreement on paper, Monaco still called it off.

Chelsea reacted angrily, according to the transfer expert. The London club were said to view it as 'a very unprofessional way of doing business'.

Monaco wanted to complete one more major outgoing transfer on Deadline Day. They had two options: Folarin Balogun to Everton and Camara to Chelsea.

Balogun (25) looked the more likely to leave, but the medical threw a spanner in the works. Monaco then reopened talks with Chelsea over Camara and even reached an agreement.

At the same time, Monaco stayed in contact with Everton, who still wanted Balogun despite the uncertain medical. The clubs reached a new agreement, after which Monaco went all in on that transfer and Camara had to stay, sparking Chelsea's anger.

In the end, Balogun's transfer also collapsed. According to Sky Sports, the striker ultimately did not fancy a move to the English club. Monaco then hoped to sell Camara to Chelsea after all, but there was no longer enough time so close to the deadline.