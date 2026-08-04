Chelsea are close to an agreement with Rayo Vallecano over the transfer of Pep Chavarría, transfer market expert David Ornstein writes. The 28-year-old Spaniard is set to succeed his compatriot Marc Cucurella, who now plays for Real Madrid.

Pep Chavarría is a genuine late bloomer. The left-back was still playing in Spain's fourth tier in 2020 before joining Real Zaragoza on a free transfer.

Two years at that historic club earned him a move to Rayo for less than two million euros, and his career took off there. He has now made 125 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 8 assists, for the Madrid side.

Although Chavarría has a release clause of fifty million euros in his contract, which runs until mid-2030, transfer journalist Nicolò Schira says the clubs are close to an agreement worth 25 million euros plus 5 million in bonuses.

Helped in part by Chavarría, Rayo made a name for themselves in Europe last season. The team from the working-class district of Vallecas fought their way to the Conference League final, where Crystal Palace proved too strong and won 1-0.

Chelsea badly need a new left-back, with Hato now the only natural option there after the departure of Cucurella. That opened the door for youth player Landon Emenalo (18) to get his chance in pre-season.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea had already strengthened their squad with Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Marco Palestra (Atalanta), Geovany Quenda (Sporting Portugal), Valentín Barco, Emmanuel Emegha (both RC Strasbourg), Denner (Corinthians), Danny Welbeck (Brighton), Dastan Satpaev (Kairat Almaty) and Jordan Henderson (free transfer).



