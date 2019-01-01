Chawinga's brace helps Jiangsu Suning end AFC Women's Club Championship as runners-up

The Malawian was on target twice as her Chinese side secured their first win to finish second in the inaugural Asian club

Tabitha Chawinga scored the two goals for Valerenga as they defeated Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels 2-0 in Saturday's 2019 Asian Women's Club Championship fixture in .

The Malawi international could not inspire Jiangsu's first win against Melbourne Victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Australian giants at Yongin Citizen Park Stadium two days ago.

Against the hosts, the Malawian was eager to ensure her team ended their campaign on a high and she made no mistake in firing Jocelyn Precheur's side in front 10 minutes into the contest.

Despite a second-half fightback from the Red Angels, Chawinga found a breakthrough to double the lead five minutes after the restart to guarantee her Chinese side's second-place finish.

Chawinga, who played from the start to the finish, scored in three matches to finish as the second top-scorer behind golden boot winner Mina Tanaka of Nippon TV Beleza with four goals.

The 23-year-old forward, who made history scoring the first goal of the inaugural Asian club tournament, has now ended 2019, scoring 38 goals in 30 matches for the Chinese champions.

Her teammate Elizabeth Addo, who both won a quadruple and is in contention for the African Player of the Year prize, was in action for 93 minutes for Jiangsu before being taken off for Jing Liu.

For Jiangsu, they finished second with five points from three matches - two behind winners Nippon TV Beleza of with seven points following a 5-0 triumph over Melbourne Victory.

Despite missing out on the title, Chawinga and Addo will take consolation in their silver-medal win on their maiden AFC Women's Club Championship outing on the Asian continent.