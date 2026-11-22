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sc Heerenveen had plenty to celebrate after their 1-3 derby win over FC Groningen, but fans caused several disturbances in the away end on Saturday evening, according to RTV Noord.

Supporters of the Frisian club reportedly kicked ‘several toilets and sinks’ off the wall. The local outlet says the damage runs to thousands of euros.

The troublemakers reportedly struck at half-time. Heerenveen were already 0-1 ahead, but they still smashed up the men's toilet.

“Several sinks were kicked off the wall and a number of toilets were completely wrecked,” according to RTV Noord. “The exact extent of the financial damage will become clear on Monday morning. Everything will be assessed then.”

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“FC Groningen will seek to recover the cost of the damage from sc Heerenveen. The Frisian club will then try to identify those responsible so they can recover the cost from them. What is clear, in any case, is that the damage amounts to thousands of euros.”

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“It is very disappointing that damage was caused in the away end after such a good evening on the pitch for sc Heerenveen,” says sc Heerenveen general manager Ferry de Haan.

“This behaviour does not reflect the standards and values of sc Heerenveen, and we firmly distance ourselves from it. We hope we can identify those responsible so the cost of the damage can be recovered from them.”

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“This is unacceptable behaviour by one or more people. There is no place for such behaviour at sc Heerenveen, and we will continue working to stamp it out,” De Haan concludes.

Heerenveen's night on the pitch went much better. They beat Groningen 1-3 in the Derby of the North. Robin Veldman's side sit an impressive sixth in the Eredivisie, just five points behind leaders PSV.