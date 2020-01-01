Chan 2020: Libya to replace Tunisia in continental showpiece

The Carthage Eagles, who withdrew from the finals citing congested domestic calendar, have also been banned from the 2022 edition

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) has accepted the invite of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to replace at the 2020 African Nations Championship to be held in .

The Carthage Eagles withdrew from the finals owing to a congested domestic calendar which saw Tunisian clubs refuse to release their players for the competition for home-based players.

It has led to Caf inviting Libya, who suffered a 3-1 aggregate elimination to Tunisia in the last qualifying round for the finals, to replace their North African rivals who have also been banned from Chan 2022 and fined $50,000 for their late withdrawal.

The Libyan federation have stated that they plan to ensure the 2014 champions are ready for the start of the competition.

"We are going to do our best to provide the best conditions so that our team can succeed," LFF secretary general Abdunnaser Ahmed told BBC Sport.

"The squad is set for a training camp away from Libya before the tournament, and we are trying to provide the appropriate environment to help the technical staff's plans."

The finals in Cameroon will begin on April 4 and end on April 25.