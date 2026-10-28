Al-Shabab boss Thomas Letsch has thrown down the gauntlet to his Al-Ahli counterpart ahead of the mini-Clasico between the two sides in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab host their rivals this Friday at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, in the twelfth round of Roshn League fixtures.

The German addressed the clash at a press conference reported by Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat". "Al-Ahli are a strong team, they are the champions of Asia and are competing for the league title, but we aspire to win and we will do our utmost," he said.

"The preparations are good and the feeling is nice, especially after the wins in the recent matches and collecting 7 points in 3 matches," he added. "The team has improved after the break, especially after the preparation period we carried out during the FIFA days."

Next matches ALS Saudi Pro League 14:00 AHL

Al-Shabab have played three matches in the Roshn League since the last international break, beating Al-Taawoun and Al-Fateh while drawing with Al-Faisaly.

"The positive thing is the presence of all the players during the group training sessions, with the exception of Hammam Al-Hammami," the coach continued. "There are 25 players in training in addition to three goalkeepers, and selecting the line-up is always difficult."

He finished: "Al-Shabab will make use of the factors of home ground and the crowd. It is true that we lost to Al-Hilal, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Khaleej, and on paper Al-Ahli are the favourites, but Al-Shabab also have a chance, and we will do our utmost to collect the three points."

Al-Shabab sit twelfth in the Saudi League on 11 points, from two wins, five draws and three defeats.

Al-Ahli, by contrast, occupy fifth with 21 points from seven wins and three defeats, six points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.