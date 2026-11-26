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UEFA on Thursday announced the team of the matchday for the fifth round of the league phase of the 2026-2027 Champions League, featuring 11 players from 10 different clubs.

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Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham headline the selection, with Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon also making the cut.

UEFA's technical group picked the side after assessing the performances of teams and players across the round, with support from UEFA's match analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

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Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker takes the gloves after an outstanding display against Club Brugge. He made five saves and helped his side keep a clean sheet. He even set up one of the goals in the 3-0 win, picking out Alexander Isak with a long pass.

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Roma's Mario Hermoso makes the back line alongside Villarreal's Logan Costa and Lille's Nathan Ngoy.

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Hermoso put Roma ahead against Paris Saint-Germain in a match that finished 2-2.

The Spaniard also dominated his duels and won the ball back 11 times.

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Costa was one of Villarreal's standout defenders as they kept their first clean sheet of this season's Champions League league phase, the Yellow Submarine beating Czech side Slavia Prague 1-0.

Ngoy played his part in Lille's fightback against Bayern Munich, setting up Ayase Ueda's equaliser on the way to a surprise 2-1 win.

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UEFA's midfield picks are Inter's Italian Nicolo Barella, Como's Spanish star Luis Milla and Manchester City's French playmaker Rayan Cherki, with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham completing the quartet.

Barella helped Inter beat Stuttgart 2-0. Milla scored the winner in Como's 1-0 victory over AEK Athens, his first goal in the Champions League.

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Cherki shone against Napoli, scoring the goal that rescued a 2-2 draw for Manchester City. His 47 passes in the final third were the most by any player in the round.

Bellingham came off the bench at the start of the second half and still became one of the stars of Real Madrid's comeback against PSV, scoring once and setting up another in the 5-1 win.

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Up front, Real Betis's Colombian star Cucho Hernandez earns his place after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Slovak side Slovan Bratislava. Kylian Mbappe joins him after scoring twice in Real Madrid's victory over PSV, as does Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon, who also struck twice in the 4-1 win over Azerbaijani side Sabah.

That leaves Real Madrid as the only club with two players in the team of the matchday. The other nine places went to nine different clubs.