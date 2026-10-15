Real Madrid have tightened their grip on top spot among clubs with the most comeback wins in the UEFA Champions League since the competition took its current format in 1992, moving to 38 after beating Roma (4-3) on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital, in the second round of the competition.

That victory gave the Spanish side maximum points from their opening two rounds, having also seen off Inter Milan (2-1) first time out.

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Barcelona sit second on 34 comeback wins, the latest of them against Galatasaray (4-1) last Tuesday in the same round, according to statistics network "Squawka".

Manchester City come third with 27, Manchester United fourth with 25 and Bayern Munich fifth with 24.

Sixth place belongs to Juventus with 17, followed by Paris Saint-Germain with 16, then Liverpool with 14 and Atletico Madrid with 13. Chelsea, Galatasaray and Shakhtar Donetsk share tenth, with 11 comeback wins each.

Roma led (3-1) before Madrid scored three goals in just eight minutes. Carlos Espi struck their second in the 82nd minute, Endrick levelled in the 85th, then Antonio Rudiger won it in the 90th.