Champions League last 16: Fixtures, results, live streams & how to watch
The 2018-19 Champions League has returned after a two-month hiatus this February, with the knockout stage under way.
Teams such as Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are involved in the tournament's last-16 round, with the likes of Ajax, Porto and Lyon also in the mix.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are considered among the favourites, but there are a few dark horses too, such as Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Roma.
To keep you up to speed, Goal brings you all the Champions League last-16 fixtures and results, as well as how to watch on television and stream live online.
Champions League last 16: Fixtures & results
This season's Champions League last 16 got started on February 12, with Manchester United welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford and Roma taking on Porto.
As you can see in the table below, first-leg games continue on February 19 and 20. Second-leg matches begin on March 5, with fixtures scheduled for March 6, 12 and 13.
Each game is scheduled for an 8pm GMT (3pm ET) kick-off.
|Team
|Agg.
|Team
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Manchester United
|0-2
|PSG
|0-2
|Mar 6
|Roma
|2-1
|Porto
|2-1
|Mar 6
|Ajax
|1-2
|Real Madrid
|1-2
|Mar 5
|Tottenham
|3-0
|Borussia Dortmund
|3-0
|Mar 5
|Liverpool
|-
|Bayern Munich
|Feb 19
|Mar 13
|Lyon
|-
|Barcelona
|Feb 19
|Mar 13
|Atletico Madrid
|-
|Juventus
|Feb 20
|Mar 12
|Schalke
|-
|Manchester City
|Feb 20
|Mar 12
Once the round of 16 concludes on March 13, the draw for the quarter-final will take place two days later on March 15.
On that day, as well as the quarter-final draw, UEFA will also conduct the semi-final draw.
How to watch & live stream Champions League last 16 games
In the UK, Champions League last-16 matches can be watched live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.
In the US, viewers can watch the Champions League last-16 games on TV through the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision). Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.
You can check which channel to watch each Champions League last 16 game on in the list below.
Manchester United vs PSG (Feb 12)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD1
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Roma vs Porto (Feb 12)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Galavision
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD2
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Ajax vs Real Madrid (Feb 13)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD 1
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund (Feb 13)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Galavision
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports HD 2
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich (Feb 19)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Galavision
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
Lyon vs Barcelona (Feb 19)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus (Feb 20)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes/UniMas
- US online stream: Univision Now
Schalke vs Manchester City (Feb 20)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Galavision
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Real Madrid vs Ajax (Mar 5)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham (Mar 5)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
PSG vs Manchester United (Mar 6)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Porto vs Roma (Mar 6)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid (Mar 12)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Manchester City vs Schalke (Mar 12)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool (Mar 13)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel: beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
Barcelona vs Lyon (Mar 13)
- UK TV channel: BT Sport TBC
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Now
- UAE TV channel : beIN Sports TBC
- UAE online stream: beIN Connect
When are the Champions League quarter-finals?
When the last-16 stage has finished, the Champions League moves on to the quarter-final stage.
As mentioned, the draw will be held on March 15 and once the draw has been made, games will take place on April 9, 10, 16 and 17.