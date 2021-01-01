Champions League last 16: 2020-21 matches, schedule, UK & U.S. TV channels and live streams
Champions League action returns for 2021, with games taking place in February and March as the last-16 stage of the competition approaches.
Bundesliga and La Liga teams account for half of the competitors at this point in the tournament, with the rest being drawn from Serie A, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga.
Goal brings you all you need to know about when this season's Champions League last-16 games are with the full schedule, as well as how to watch live on TV in both the United Kingdom and the United States.
Champions League 2020-21 last 16 fixtures
|Fixture
|1st leg
|2nd leg
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City
|Feb 24
|Mar 16
|Lazio vs Bayern Munich
|Feb 23
|Mar 17
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
|Feb 23
|Mar 17
|RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
|Feb 16
|Mar 10
|Porto vs Juventus
|Feb 17
|Mar 9
|Barcelona vs PSG
|Feb 16
|Mar 10
|Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
|Feb 17
|Mar 9
|Atalanta vs Real Madrid
|Feb 24
|Mar 16
This season's Champions League knockout stage has thrown up some fascinating ties, with the showdown between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain perhaps being the pick of the round.
Reigning champions Bayern Munich must overcome Italian side Lazio if they are to continue their title defence, while Jurgen Klopp goes head-to-head with Julian Nagelsmann as Liverpool play RB Leipzig.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal as Juventus take on Porto, while his former club Real Madrid face a difficult task in the form of swashbuckling Atalanta.
Thomas Tuchel's first big test as Chelsea boss comes against Atletico Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund have been paired with La Liga outfit Sevilla.
Pep Guardiola's quest to win a European crown with Manchester City continues with a difficult double-header against German side Borussia Monchengladbach.
Champions League last 16: UK TV channels & live streams
BT Sport has the rights to broadcast Champions League games in the United Kingdom.
All games are being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 3, as well as BT Sport Live, the network's streaming platform.
You can see all the games and corresponding TV channels below.
First leg
|Date
|Match
|UK TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (GMT)
|Feb 16
|RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 16
|Barcelona vs PSG
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 17
|Porto vs Juventus
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 17
|Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 23
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 23
|Lazio vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 24
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Feb 24
|Atalanta vs Real Madrid
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
Second leg
|Date
|Match
|UK TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (GMT)
|Mar 9
|Juventus vs Porto
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 9
|Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 10
|Liverpool vs RB Leipzig
|BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 10
|PSG vs Barcelona
|BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 16
|Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 16
|Real Madrid vs Atalanta
|BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 17
|Bayern Munich vs Lazio
|BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live
|8pm
|Mar 17
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live
|8pm
Champions League last 16: U.S. TV channels & live streams
CBS and Univision have the rights to broadcast Champions League games in the United States.
All games are being shown on CBS All Access, TUDN, Univision, Unimas and Galavision, as well as the networks' respective streaming platforms.
You can see all the games and corresponding TV channels below.
First leg
|Date
|Match
|UK TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (ET)
|Feb 16
|RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
|TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision
|3pm
|Feb 16
|Barcelona vs PSG
|TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Feb 17
|Porto vs Juventus
|UniMas / TUDN / CBS All Access / Univision
|3pm
|Feb 17
|Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
|TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision
|3pm
|Feb 23
|Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea
|UniMas / TUDN / CBS All Access / Univision
|3pm
|Feb 23
|Lazio vs Bayern Munich
|TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision
|3pm
|Feb 24
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City
|TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision
|3pm
|Feb 24
|Atalanta vs Real Madrid
|UniMas / TUDN / CBS All Access / Univision
|3pm
Second leg
|Date
|Match
|UK TV channel / stream
|Kick-off (ET)
|Mar 9
|Juventus vs Porto
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 9
|Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 10
|Liverpool vs RB Leipzig
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 10
|PSG vs Barcelona
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 16
|Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 16
|Real Madrid vs Atalanta
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 17
|Bayern Munich vs Lazio
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm
|Mar 17
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|TUDN / CBS All Access
|3pm