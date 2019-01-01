Champions League: Boakye outshines Ndoye as Red Star Belgrade eliminate Copenhagen

The two African stars were on target for their teams on Tuesday night but the Serbian champions progressed after the game went to penalties

’s Richmond Boakye outclassed ’s Dame Ndoye as eliminated Copenhagen from the Uefa , 7-6 on penalties.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the fixture, Boakye opened the scoring at the Telia Parken to put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute.

However, the lead was short-lived as Ndoye ensured both teams head into the interval levelled with his 44th-minute equaliser for Copenhagen.

After the restart, the two teams struggled to score a winner and then proceeded to penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 aggregate score at the end of extra time.

Boakye was missing in the shoot-out because he was replaced in the 81st minute while Ndoye failed to convert his chance from the penalty spot.

Red Star will meet Swiss Super League outfit next Wednesday in the first leg of the next round of Champions League playoffs.