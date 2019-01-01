CFL 2019: Tirthankar Sarkar stars as Mohammedan Sporting beat Mohun Bagan 3-2

The former Mohun Bagan midfielder scored one and contributed to the other goals as Mohammedan edge past Mohun Bagan.

Mohammedan beat 3-2 in their ninth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Kareem Omoloja (7'), Tirthankar Sarkar (11') and John Chidi (62') were on target for Mohammedan while Joseba Beitia (25') and Salvador Perez (70') scored for the Green and Maroons.

Antonio Vicuna made just one change in the Mohun Bagan starting XI which defeated NBP Rainbow AC 1-0. Alexander Romario replaced Britto PM on the right flank.

Mohammedan Sporting started the match on the ascendancy and took a two-goal lead within 11 minutes of the match.

Satyam Sharma attempted a long-range shot in the 7th minute from the edge of the box but Debjit Majumder fisted it out for a corner. Tirthankar Sarkar sent a curling corner inside the box and Kareem Omoloja found the back of the net from a melee.

Tirthankar doubled the lead in the 11th minute with a world class shot from the edge of the box after Musa Mudde intercepted the ball in the midfield and forwarded a through ball.

Joseba Beitia pulled one back for Mohun Bagan in the 25th minute from a picturesque free-kick from 22 yards. The Spaniard had himself won the free-kick after he was brought down outside the box.

Beitia could have equalised in the 35th minute when he attempted a long ranger from the edge of the box but Priyant Singh pulled off a quality save to deny him.

Mohammedan should have doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when John Chidi found himself one on one with Debjit Majumder from a counter-attack but he failed to find the back of the net.

Chidi made up for the missed chance by finally scoring in the 62nd minute. Tirthankar took a shot at goal from the edge of the box which Debjit stopped but Chidi sent the ball home from the rebound.

Vicuna went all guns blazing after conceding the third goalas he introduced Spanish striker Salvador Perez. The change proved to be an instant hit as the Spaniard pulled one back for Mohun Bagan with a perfect header of Beitia’s free-kick in the 70th minute.

Mohammedan Sporting could have further increased their lead had Vanlal Biaa Changte been a bit more clinical in front of the goal.

Mohun Bagan's title hopes suffered yet another setback with the defeat while the Black Panthers remain in the title hunt after the three points.