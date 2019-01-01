Celtic striker Bayo inspired by Edoaurd’s progress

The Ivorian endured a slow start to his Celtic career but he is motivated by his teammate, who also struggled on his arrival

striker Vakoun Bayo has stated he is inspired by his teammate Odsonne Edouard, who overcame a difficult start on his arrival.

The Ivorian found game time difficult to come by after joining the Scottish Premiership club from Dunajska Streda in January.

Edouard endured a similar situation on his arrival at Celtic before he settled in to become the club’s first-choice striker.

Bayo, who is looking to follow the path of the Frenchman, welcomes competition at the club.

"Odsonne is the number one striker and I know I have to work very hard if I want to play as the first striker,” Bayo told Celtic View.

"That will take time, just like it did with Odsonne. He also had to be patient to get his opportunities when he first arrived at Celtic.

"I know my time will come because I can see the progress I've made and that gives me great hope and confidence that I can do well for the team.

"It's not going to be just handed to me. I need to work hard every day in training to show the manager that I can make a difference in the team and score goals.

"The competition drives us all and I am enjoying the challenge here because it is a great club."

22-year-old Bayo only played for one minute last season owing to form and injury problems.

This term, however, the forward has enjoyed more playing time, featuring in nine games and scoring one goal.

"I'm happy because I'm getting more minutes now. That wasn't happening last season and earlier this season,” he continued.

"I was injured for a while so that meant I couldn't play. I'm really happy with the minutes I'm getting because I'm playing football which is what I love.

"I feel like I've made progress in training as well. The measurement for that is the amount of time I've had on the pitch. Before, I wasn't playing at all and now the manager is giving me opportunities.

"I know how important it is to perform in training because that's what will give me more time on the pitch in games."

Bayo will hope to play a part when Celtic take on Ross County in their league game on Saturday.