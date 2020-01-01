Celta Vigo's Aidoo apologises for crashing into Real Madrid manager Zidane

The Ghana international has sent a sorry note to the Los Blancos boss after Sunday's incident at the Santiago Bernabeu

defender Joseph Aidoo has sent an apology to Zinedine Zidane after falling on the manager in Sunday's encounter.

The international and the Frenchman were involved in a hilarious event at the Santiago Bernabeu when the player stumbled over the ball and eventually crashed into Zidane who was discharging his duties on the touchline.

Zidane fell alongside Aidoo and nearly hit his mouth on the 24-year-old's boots before they both assisted each other to get up.

On Tuesday, the Black Stars defender who is enjoying an impressive debut campaign in the Spanish top-flight, took to social media to check on the 2006 World Cup runner-up.

"Sir Zidane, my sincere apologies for the clash in the game. I truly hope you are okay. Sending positive vibes your way. Much respect sir," Aidoo wrote on Instagram.

The result, a 2-2 draw away from home, might have been a boost for Celta Vigo in their fight against relegation but it was a title blow for Real Madrid who dropped points at the top of the La Liga table.