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Senegal captain Sadio Mane has celebrated the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirming his country as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. He sent a message of thanks to the Senegalese fans while also stressing his respect for Morocco and the Atlas Lions players.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal on Tuesday against a decision by the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board. The court overturned the ruling that Senegal had lost the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final by forfeit. It reinstated the Disciplinary Board's decision and confirmed the result as a 1-0 win for Senegal.

Mane wasted no time celebrating. His first thought was for Senegalese fans at home and around the world, and he thanked them for their support through a long spell of controversy and legal proceedings.

Writing on Instagram, Mane said: "You have supported us from the very first match until this decision. Your faith gave us strength in the hardest moments."

He praised his international team-mates too, paying tribute to the effort and sacrifices that won the country its second continental star. He also saluted the coaching staff and everyone who contributed to the team's run at the tournament.

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A message to Morocco

For all the celebrating, Mane struck a note of calm and respect towards Morocco and the Atlas Lions players. Relations between the two sides have been tense since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and the proceedings before sporting bodies that followed.

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Mane added: "Senegal and Morocco are brotherly peoples. I hope football continues to bring us closer together."

He also hailed the Moroccan national team's run at the tournament and wished them and their players success in the next chapter.

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The Senegal captain signed off by sharing the joy of the title with all his compatriots: "Congratulations to all Senegalese. This victory is yours too."

Senegal stars celebrate the CAS ruling

Mane wasn't alone. Within minutes of the ruling, several Senegal players took to social media to share their delight.

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Kalidou Koulibaly led the way, reposting an image from the Senegalese Football Federation's account with a clear message: "We are still the champions of Africa."

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The image showed the team's title celebrations in Morocco, alongside two stars representing Senegal's two continental crowns. Koulibaly also wrote: "Welcome back home", adding hearts and stars.

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Pape Sarr went for something cheekier. He posted a picture of himself with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy and wrote: "So ⭐⭐⭐ now or not", a nod to the possibility of a third star being counted, alongside a string of emojis.

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Habib Diarra posted a celebratory picture of himself with the medal and the continental trophy. El Hadji Malick Diouf flew his country's colours, posting the Senegal flag alongside two stars and a handful of emojis.

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The CAS ruling puts the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title back in Senegal's trophy cabinet and closes one of the most controversial episodes of the tournament. Mane marked the moment with celebration, and with a conciliatory message to Morocco.