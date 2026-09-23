UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has aimed scathing, thinly veiled criticism at FIFA, insisting that trust in football remains broken even after the collapse of a controversial private investment project that would have sold part of the game's rights to investors.

The Slovenian delivered his remarks in a recorded video message on Wednesday at the Portuguese Football Summit. It was his first public comment since FIFA president Gianni Infantino moved to contain the crisis and proposed a review of how decisions are made within the governing body.

Unity and transparency: threatened pillars

Safeguarding the game rests on non-negotiable principles, Ceferin insisted. "Trust in our sport is built on three pillars: unity, transparency and governance that serves the majority, not the few. In the recent period, these three pillars have been ignored by people who swore to protect them."

His tone sharpened. "But not everyone puts the interest of the game above their personal ambitions."

Ceferin continued in a message that appeared aimed squarely at Zurich: "The project that tore apart the unity of world football may have been cancelled, but the trust it undermined has not yet returned, and rebuilding it is our task now."

He never named Infantino or FIFA. The target was obvious. The proposal in question would have sold a 20 percent stake in FIFA's commercial rights, including the World Cup, to private sector investors. That plan was aborted and scrapped last July after fierce opposition from UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF.

A defiant line closed his remarks, one the European federation has long repeated. "Football is not for sale. This is a message UEFA has promoted for years, and I am confident that this summit will help spread it more widely."

Infantino's attempt to contain the crisis

Just two days earlier, Infantino had tried to absorb the anger through an official message addressed to the FIFA Council and the presidents of the 211 member national associations.

Infantino said he would ask the Council to task an independent body with a comprehensive review of FIFA's governance framework on major strategic initiatives. He also proposed extensive consultations with the continental and national associations and the rest of the stakeholders on ways to strengthen decision-making.

Any potential review, he explained, may cover the roles of the president, the executive office and the Council, alongside a study of how to enhance transparency and accountability, in a bid to repair the institution's image.

So far, though, the message has failed to ease the concerns of several major associations that have strongly criticised his handling of the proposed investment project.

Infantino has affirmed his commitment to continue leading FIFA, and he is expected to stand for a new term in the presidential elections scheduled for March 2027.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums



Ceferin ended his speech with a reminder to officials of their true mission. "Football will remain safe as long as those who run it always remember for whom they run it."