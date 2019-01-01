Cedric Soares joins Inter on loan from Southampton

The Nerazzurri have bolstered their full-back options by bringing in the Portuguese on an initial loan deal

Cedric Soares has joined from on loan until the end of the season.

The full-back secured his move on Saturday after arriving in Milan to complete a medical 24 hours earlier.

Inter have the option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent deal, with the fee reportedly set at €11 million (£9.5m/$12m).

Head coach Luciano Spalletti had been keen to bolster his options at full-back, with Sime Vrsaljko struggling due to a knee problem since joining on loan from last July.

defenders Matteo Darmian and Antonio have each been linked with a possible move to San Siro.

Cedric, a Euro 2016 winner with , made 119 appearances for Southampton in all competitions after arriving from CP in 2015.

The Nerazzurri are next in action against on Sunday, before a quarter-final meeting with on January 31.

Southampton, meanwhile, appear likely to continue to put faith in 19-year-old French defender Yan Valery in the right wing-back role.

He only made his debut for the club in the 2-2 draw with United but has appeared in eight games since then, including the 2-1 victory over last time out.

Next up for the Saints is a league clash with , with Hasenhuttl's side not playing this weekend having been knocked out of the at the third-round stage by .