Cavani transfer to Boca Juniors ruled out due to cost of signing PSG striker

The Uruguay international is out of contract at the end of the season and it is uncertain where he will be playing next term

Boca Juniors will not be signing Edinson Cavani when his contract expires because the Superliga champions feel he is out of their reach financially, according to the club's president.

Cavani's seven-year stay with PSG looks set to be coming to an end, with the 33-year-old striker's deal in Paris due to expire in June.

The international has enjoyed a wonderful spell at the Parc des Princes, winning 18 domestic trophies and becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

More teams

But the writing was on the wall for Cavani when PSG signed Mauro Icardi from on an initial loan last year – the former star subsequently falling out of favour, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also ahead of him in the pecking order.

Earlier this week, club advisor Jorge Bermudez had expressed his hope that the presence of club legend Juan Roman Riquelme, who is now vice-president, would help to lure Cavani to Buenos Aires.

"Knowing Riquelme and the distance to [former Uruguay international Diego] Forlan, and knowing the category of Cavani, hopefully it will be very soon," Bermudez told Radio Cooperativa.

"He would give us a great hand and be very supportive. I think he wants to come to Boca."

Bermudez added: "If he comes it is for a real desire and the signs are clear."

However, Boca president Jorge Amor Ameal has since discounted their chances of securing a deal due to the financial impact of trying to sign Cavani, despite the player's apparent interest in joining the club.

Article continues below

"We are proud that a player like Cavani says he wants to wear our shirt, but our economic reality doesn't match with his," Ameal is quoted as saying to Radio Splendid by EFE.

"Of course, no one is going to argue that Cavani isn't a great player, but we have to think more about our existing players and believe in them."

Cavani had been strongly linked with a move to in January, but a transfer failed to materialise, while he has also been mooted as a target for new franchise Inter Miami.