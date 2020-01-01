Cavani speaks of 'difficult' January transfer window ahead of uncertain summer

The Uruguayan is focused on the remainder of the season after scoring his 200th goal for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders on Sunday

Edison Cavani has admitted the January transfer window was a difficult period for him after being linked with numerous clubs due to his contract situation.

The striker was regularly rumoured to be moving away from the French capital as his deal expires at the end of the season, but a transfer failed to materialise and he will stay with the leaders until the summer.

Cavani reflected on a “special moment” after scoring his 200th goal for PSG in Sunday's win over .

"It's the team-mates who give you the goals," Cavani told Canal+.

"It's a very special moment after a difficult month in January, but I'm here to give my best and try to have a great season with the team."

Cavani is PSG's all-time leading scorer, and netted his side's first in a thrilling 4-3 victory, bringing up his personal milestone in the 25th minute at the Parc des Princes.

PSG held a presentation for the Uruguayan, who has seven goals this season, after the game and the 33-year-old was "a little emotional".

“I'm like that, a little emotional,” he added. “I looked at my family who is there, always behind me, pushing me, giving me love.

"In the end, that's what makes you move on. It gives me a lot of emotion and that's why I'm a little like that.

"We have to push again and I hope to continue to make beautiful things here."

Defender Marquinhos scored a brace for PSG and Kylian Mbappe also found the net, though the hosts had Neymar sent off in additional time after the Brazilian picked up a second yellow card for a faoul on Yacine Adli.

PSG are 13 points clear of nearest rivals in the Ligue 1 table, and may be starting to shift their focus to the where they recently lost in the first leg of their last 16 tie against Thomas Tuchel’s former club, .

Between now and the second leg, they will face and in the league and in the Coupe de .