Cristiano Ronaldo signed off from the 2026 World Cup with three goals, but that wasn't enough to rank the Portugal star among the tournament's finest performers. A host of Arab players outshone him, whether for their national teams or on an individual level.

Ronaldo bowed out in the second round as Portugal fell to Spain, having featured in five matches for a total of 441 minutes and scored three goals. His dip in form during the group stage against Colombia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo clearly dragged down his final rating.

Statistics platform "WhoScored" have published their ranking of the best players at the 2026 World Cup. Six Arab players finished above the Portugal captain, whether on technical rating or the impact they made for their countries.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi led the Arab contingent. He took 22nd place globally with a rating of 7.46, playing six matches in which he scored once and set up two more, cementing his reputation as one of the world's best full-backs.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier landed 28th globally with a rating of 7.38 after a standout tournament. He played five matches and saved two penalties, making him one of the competition's biggest surprises.

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Egypt captain Mohamed Salah came in 48th globally with a rating of 7.27. Across five matches he scored once and provided two assists, playing a direct part in Egypt's run.

Also on the list was Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi, who took 108th place globally with a rating of 7.03 after scoring twice in six matches. Ismael Saibari followed in 141st with a rating of 6.96, netting three goals before injury cut his tournament short.

Nayef Aguerd of Morocco rounded things off in 153rd globally with a rating of 6.94, the same mark as Ronaldo. He edged ahead of the Portuguese thanks to Morocco going further in the tournament and his greater number of minutes on the pitch.