The Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of the Catalonia region, have identified the man responsible for assaulting Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga during the recent Clasico at the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the accused fan threw an object and tried to assault Camavinga along with several Real Madrid players as they celebrated their second goal last Sunday. The scene sparked widespread outrage and stopped play for a few moments.

Official action and financial penalties

Security sources cited by the newspaper say the Catalan police filed an official complaint against the fan under the Spanish Sports Law. Barcelona's board was formally notified of the incident.

The man now faces a harsh administrative penalty. The fine could reach 60,000 euros, on top of a ban from every sporting stadium in Spain for anything between six months and two years.

Under the Sports Law, a "serious" violation carries a fine of between 3,000 and 60,000 euros. A "very serious" one jumps to between 60,001 and 650,000 euros, with a ban of up to five years. With no injuries among the players, the incident is likely to fall into the serious category.

La Liga intervenes and Barcelona cooperates

The matter did not stop with the police. La Liga reported the incident to the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), which immediately opened an official investigation, something that could expose Barcelona themselves to disciplinary penalties.

Barcelona's own security services, by contrast, cooperated fully and effectively with the police, and that proved decisive in identifying the accused. He turned out to be a member of one of the supporters' groups in the famous "Grada 1957" stand.

The Catalan club confirmed it would refer the fan's case to its internal Disciplinary Committee for the necessary measures. Those could go as far as withdrawing his membership and banning him from the Camp Nou for good, a clear message that the club will not tolerate any behaviour that damages its image.