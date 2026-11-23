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A press report on Monday revealed behind-the-scenes details of the Confederation of African Football's General Assembly, held in the Nigerian capital Abuja and attended by representatives of the 54 member associations and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

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According to "AS", FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended CAF's General Assembly this week. So did Philippe Diallo, the Frenchman standing as Europe's candidate for the FIFA presidency.

Infantino promised the 54 African associations a big increase in funding. The applause that closed the congress was unanimous. It even astonished Diallo, who didn't know where to look. CAF president Patrice Motsepe said it publicly: "We confirm our support for Infantino." Nobody was left in any doubt.

Fouzi Lekjaa, Ahmed Yahya, Augustin Senghor, Motsepe himself and, of course, Infantino: they have all helped lift African football to the point where it now rivals the European game for numbers and investment.

Under the "one association, one vote" electoral system, any African country carries the same weight as any European one. With FIFA's backing, Africa now holds the initiative on many of the game's current decisions.

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Africa wanted a World Cup with more teams to secure more places. It got one. It asked for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held every two years, and that will happen. It asked to host the Women's Under-17 World Cup every year, or FIFA's most important congress in decades, and got those too.

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Even if that's the only reason, there's a lingering sense that the African lobby (backed by Trump and Saudi Arabia) is complicating the choice of the Santiago Bernabéu as host of the 2030 World Cup final, a game it was promised and which makes sense.

That's why UEFA picked Diallo to take on Infantino through Africa. The son of a Senegalese boxer, he can win at least the French-speaking votes.

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This week, one factor could work in their favour: the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on the Africa Cup of Nations final. If Senegal aren't awarded the title and Morocco remain champions, a split within Africa would hand Europe a perfect opportunity.

Africa itself would even see Morocco's strength and ambition as dangers. If not, their next target looks clear: the 2030 World Cup final.

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Three stadiums are in contention to host the 2030 World Cup final: the Barcelona stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu and Morocco's Hassan II Stadium, which is still under construction.

The rivalry is fiercest between Morocco, who want the Hassan II Stadium to stage the final, and Spain, who have two options: the Santiago Bernabéu and the Barcelona stadium.

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FIFA alone will make the final call on the venue. These special stadium visits, though, are a decisive factor in weighing up each ground's pros and cons and its capacity to stage the match.