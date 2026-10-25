Manchester United are weighing up their next move. With Michael Carrick's future hanging in the balance, attention has turned to who could take charge of the team in the next phase. Two names sit at the top of the board's list: Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and England's Eddie Howe, and the race between them could be settled soon.

Sky Sports News correspondents Daniel Khan and Rob Dorsett report that Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich coach, and Howe, the former Newcastle manager, lead the candidates to succeed Carrick should he leave. Both are available immediately, and neither would require any financial compensation.

Howe stepped away from football last July to recover his energy after resigning from Newcastle. Despite that, sources from the British network say he could be ready to open talks with Manchester United if the post becomes vacant.

Backing for Howe exists inside the club. Current sporting director Wilcox favours a coach with Premier League experience, while Dan Ashworth, the former United sporting director, knows exactly what Howe can offer after the pair worked together at Newcastle.









Nagelsmann, meanwhile, has a close working relationship with Christopher Vivell, United's head of recruitment, after the two shared a spell at Leipzig. That connection could boost the German's chances of landing the job.

Free of any coaching role since leaving the Germany national team, Nagelsmann is available. His side crashed out of the World Cup in the round of 32 with a defeat to Paraguay last summer, according to the report.

Unai Emery, the Aston Villa manager, and Antonio Conte, the former Chelsea and Tottenham coach, also feature on the list, though neither ranks among the frontrunners for now. Sky Sports News say Emery remains committed to his project at Aston Villa.

The clock is ticking. United face Chelsea next Saturday, leaving just six days until their next match. That deadline piles pressure on the board to resolve Carrick's situation and decide who leads the team.







