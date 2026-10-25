Manchester United manager Michael Carrick admitted it was hard to live through a day like this, stressing that he and his players feel disappointed, after his side's 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday in the eighth round of the Premier League.

Carrick pointed to two key moments in the loss: "Leny (Yoro) slipped for one of the goals, and there was a questionable free-kick against Ayden (Heaven) for another goal."

As reported by the "BBC", he added: "I didn't think anyone was close enough to him for a free-kick to be given. Leny's slip is unfortunate, he has a bright future and is a talented player. He made a mistake today and he feels it, but he shouldn't. Mistakes happen, it's not a mistake in the literal sense, it's just a slip."

On the decisive third goal, he continued: "For the third goal, the fans were waiting for us to score a goal in the second half, and if we had been given just one chance, one goal in the second half, they would have got behind us. We couldn't find that moment, and the third goal was like a knockout blow. From that moment, everything was over."

There was little comfort to be found at the final whistle. "It's obvious to say it, strange mixed feelings at the end of the match. Not a nice way to end the game," he said.

Turning to his players, he added: "It was a tough day for them, we went into the match suffering from some disruption, and that was clear on the pitch. They kept playing while feeling disappointment and pain. The players feel it. It's a bad feeling when you see the disappointment. That's the reality, you have to accept it, and that's the situation we're in at the moment."

He explained: "It's hard for me to live through a day like this at this club and to feel all these emotions, all this dynamic we witnessed today. It's not about me personally, it's about Manchester United. They were really mixed feelings today. I feel a great responsibility, I've spent a long time at the club. It hurts me deeply that we are going through these circumstances at this particular time."

Asked why he kept Fernandes on the bench, he said: "There are always times when you try to make decisions that would change the course of play and make a difference, but these were the decisions we made today."

On the team's walk around the pitch after the final whistle, he pointed out: "This was not a farewell from me. My feelings are mixed, I feel sorry for my players, they are going through a tough period. We can help with some aspects of it, and in other aspects things get worse, and the players feel that right now. Mixed feelings towards the fans' reaction in this way."

He went on: "Connecting with the fans stirs mixed feelings, and it will take some time to take it in, but I certainly appreciate their support. This is the current situation, and we have not achieved results or a performance up to the required level."

He concluded: "It's a difficult situation, and there's no escaping it. I really don't know how it will look and what will happen later. I will always do my utmost for the club, and I won't back down from that now. I love what I do and I feel the responsibility, we have to wait and see."



