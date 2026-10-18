Manchester United manager Michael Carrick believes his side are heading in the right direction, despite the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Seven games in, United have just 7 points on the board. Their only win came back in round two against Ipswich Town.

Carrick told "Sky Sports" after the match: "It was definitely a step in the right direction. If there is any weakness, it would be found out today."

He added: "I felt before the game that the players were ready for it. The performance wasn't perfect. Our confidence isn't very high, but the players were trying to do the right things."

He continued: "At certain moments, we looked very good. We defended very well as a team."

On the hosts, he went on: "Daniel (the Leeds manager) and his team deserve every credit. They are an excellent team. They test you and ask you a lot of questions. If you're not ready for that, you get exposed, and I think the players were up to it."

The United boss said: "There was a clear commitment. It had to be there today. I had no doubt about that. I was looking forward to the game to see it, and there was definitely passion and strength in the performance."

Wrapping up that line of thought, he explained: "I spoke with the players this morning about the history of this fixture, and what it means to the fans and to the club. It certainly tests your abilities. The performance wasn't perfect, but it showed great determination to get a positive result."

Carrick also pointed out: "We won't get carried away with joy because we didn't win the game. Today felt like a fresh start, given our current situation. The players are very keen to perform well for each other and for the club."

Asked about the change to the line-up, he concluded: "There was a feeling of freshness. We had a different spine, and that is a very positive thing for us. A small adjustment tactically, not a big change. We had to adapt to their strengths."











