Mohamed Salah's move to Turkey's Trabzonspor has set European football talking, and the latest voice to weigh in belongs to former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. He couldn't hide his surprise that the "Egyptian King" had picked a league he rates well below the forward's abilities.

The deal came out of nowhere. Salah signed a two-season contract with the Turkish club worth 22 million euros a year, ending a golden era in an England he lit up in the Liverpool shirt.

Speaking on the "Football Ramble" podcast on Wednesday, one of the most prominent defenders in Liverpool's history made no secret of his astonishment.

He said: "I think Mohamed Salah could easily have played in the Italian league, and not in a league below his level like the Turkish league."

Explaining his view, the former England defender added: "Salah is like Ronaldo, he has great ambition and his numbers mean a lot to him, and he is indeed capable of achieving that in the Turkish league, but I expected to see him at one of the big clubs like Juventus or Milan."

Money may also have kept Europe's biggest clubs away, Carragher suggested, wrapping up with: "Perhaps his financial demands were a reason for some clubs being reluctant to negotiate with him."

His comment lays bare the split among analysts and fans over the switch to Trabzonspor. Some see a fresh challenge and the chance to lead an ambitious project. Others call it a step backwards for a player still performing at a level that belongs at the top of Europe.