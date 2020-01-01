Carles Cuadrat: Bengaluru FC must try to score first against Mumbai City

The Bengaluru FC manager revealed that he had the entire roster of players to select from...

Carles Cuadrat hasn't forgotten the 3-2 defeat against earlier in the season. Subhasish Bose scored an early goal and the Islanders eventually went on to win the match 3-2.

This time Cuadrat wants his team to score first and change the dynamics of the game.

"Mumbai is a team that makes things difficult for us. They are a counter-attacking team. They pump long balls forward. Therefore, you need to score first. If they score first, then they will wait and go only in counters. So we will try and score first," explained Cuadrat.

The manager informed that he will have the luxury to choose from the entire roster of players as everyone is fit and even Deshorn Brown will be travelling with the squad to Mumbai.

A win on Friday will catapult the Blues to pole position and Mumbai's home form has not been up to the mark. But Cuadrat is not willing to take solace from that fact as he thinks that the situation can change very quickly.

"The league situation can change very first. looked good when they won three matches in a row and now they have lost two matches. Odisha has suddenly started to improve. We have six games to play and if we are in a good dynamic, we can be in the playoffs. They (Mumbai) are going to try and start on a good note for sure," said the Spanish tactician.

Suresh Wangjam accompanied his coach and the youngster looked eager to make an impact with the senior team after performing well with the reserves.

"When I get a chance I am always motivated. I played for only 15 minutes against Goa, so it was not physically taxing. The next day I had to play in Bangalore District FA Super Division. I was motivated to play for 90 minutes. It is a positive for me as it helps me get fitter and be ready for ISL.

"I am really lucky to have such good seniors. They help me both on and off the pitch. I have been idolizing Eugene bhai (Eugeneson Lyngdoh) since I was 15. I admire him a lot. Fortunately, I got a chance to play with him. Erik (Paartalu) also has helped me a lot to develop me as a player," said the promising midfielder.

Albert Roca is back in Indian football, this time as the coach of Hyderabad FC and Cuadrat welcomed his former boss with open arms.

"It will be great for Indian football to have Albert Roca back. It will add something extra to the game between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is good for football. We are at least going to see each other two times that is good," concluded the coach.